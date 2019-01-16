Suven Life Sciences gets product patents in Australia, Singapore

New Delhi, Jan 16 (PTI) Suven Life Sciences Wednesday said it has been granted a product patent by Australia and Singapore corresponding to a new chemical entity (NCE) for the treatment of disorders associated with neurodegenerative diseases. These patents are valid through 2036, the company said in a BSE filing. "We are pleased by the grant of these patents to Suven for our pipeline of molecules in the CNS arena, which are being developed for cognitive disorders with high unmet medical need with a huge market potential globally," Suven Life Chief Executive Officer Venkat Jasti said. The compounds are being developed as therapeutic agents useful in the treatment of cognitive impairment associated with neurodegenerative disorders such as Alzheimer's disease, attention-deficient hyperactivity disorder, Huntington's disease, Parkinson's and schizophrenia, it added. Suven Life Sciences' shares were trading 1.21 per cent up at Rs 221.70 apiece on the BSE. PTI SVK HRS