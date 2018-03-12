Suzlon bags 75 MW order through MSEDCL bid

New Delhi, Mar 12 (PTI) Wind turbine maker Suzlon today said it has bagged an order for development of 75 megawatt (MW) wind energy project from an independent power producer through Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL) bid.

Suzlon will install around 36 units of S111-140m wind turbine generators (WTGs) with rated capacity of 2.1 MW each. The project will be located in Maharashtra and will be commissioned as per MSEDCL bid guidelines, the company said in a BSE filing.

Suzlon said it will execute the entire project on a turnkey basis and will also provide comprehensive operation and maintenance services for the complete project lifecycle. PTI SVK ANS ANS