Suzlon bags 96.6 MW repeat order from ReNew Power

New Delhi, Jan 31 (PTI) Wind turbine maker Suzlon today said it has bagged a repeat order for 96.60 MW wind energy project from ReNew Power.

The company will install 24 units of S97-120m and 22 units of S111-90m wind turbine generator (WTG) in Karnataka. The project is scheduled for completion by March 2018, the company said in a BSE filing.

The order is backed with power purchase agreement (PPA) signed with Hubli Electricity Supply Company (HESCOM) and Gulbarga Electricity Supply Company (GESCOM).

Suzlon will execute the entire project on a turnkey basis and will also provide operation and maintenance services. PTI KKS ANS ANU