Suzlon commissions 8.4MW wind project for HAL

New Delhi, Jan 25 (PTI) Renewable energy solution provider Suzlon Energy Friday announced commissioning of its second 8.4 MW wind power project for Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL), the state-owned aerospace and defence company. The 8.4 MW captive wind energy project located at Kushtagi, Bagalkot district in Karnataka was inaugurated by R Madhavan, CMD, HAL, it said. With completion of this project, the HALs total wind energy capacity delivered by Suzlon stands at 14 MW and caters to 46.6 per cent of the HALs energy consumption of its Bengaluru based divisions.* * * *ABB to set up microgrid at IIT Roorkee* Swiss power major ABB Friday said it would provide a microgrid for installation at IIT Roorkee, the oldest technical institution of Asia as part of joint smart campus development. The ABB microgrid is part of the extended Research and Development collaboration between ABB and Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee (IIT-R) to create platforms for research on various aspects of smart city technology deployment, it added. * * * *McNally Bharat Engineering bags Rs 73 cr order from ESR Warehousing* McNally Bharat Engineering Co Ltd Friday said it has bagged an order worth Rs 72.6 crore from ESR Warehousing for infrastructure-related work. "The company has received one order from ESR Warehousing Pvt Ltd relating to work of filling, civil and infrastructure works...worth Rs 72,60,00,000," the company said in a BSE filing. The schedule for implementation of the works will be ascertained and finalised between the parties upon mutual discussions and consultations, the filing said. PTI KKS SID SHW MRMR