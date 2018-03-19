Suzlon wins two wind power projects in Gujarat

New Delhi, Mar 19 (PTI) Renewable energy solution provider Suzlon Group today said it has won two wind power projects of 300 MW and 200 MW.

The Suzlon will install 238 units of S111 140m wind turbine generators (WTGs) with rated capacity of 2.1 MW each, Suzlon said in a statement, adding that the projects will be located at Kutch district in Gujarat.

According to the statement, Suzlon will execute both the projects on a turnkey basis and will also provide comprehensive operation and maintenance services.

Commenting on the development, J P Chalasani, Group CEO, Suzlon Group said, "With the introduction of the bidding regime, the industry is poised to grow to 8-10 GW annually. We are best equipped to cater to the growing demand for renewable energy in India with our pan-India presence, comprehensive product portfolio, robust in-house R&D and best-in-class services".

The S111 WTG is the latest addition to the 2.1 MW platform and features the time tested Doubly Fed Induction Generator (DFIG) technology. With a swept area of 9,852 sq metre, the S111 140m is designed to optimally harness wind resources at higher altitudes making low wind sites viable. It not only delivers superior energy yield, but also offers higher return on investment for customers, the company said.