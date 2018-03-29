Suzuki Motorcycle cuts GSX-R1000R price by Rs 2.2 lakh

New Delhi, Mar 29 (PTI) Suzuki Motorcycle India today said it has slashed the prices of its superbikes -- GSX-R1000R and Hayabusa by up to Rs 2.2 lakh on account of reduced customs duty on such bikes.

The company has reduced the price of GSX-R1000R by Rs 2.2 lakh to Rs 19.8 lakh. It used to cost Rs 22 lakh earlier. Similarly, Hayabusa is now priced at Rs 13.59 lakh, Rs 28,623 cheaper from earlier price of Rs 13.87 lakh (all prices ex-showroom Delhi).

"Considering our focus on offering a premium range of products to our Indian customers, both the CKDs and CBUs form a key component of our existing and upcoming motorcycle line-up," Suzuki Motorcycle India Executive Vice President Sajeev Rajashekharan said in a statement.

The company plans to pass on the benefits of governments decision to reduce the customs duty on CBU and CKD (completely knocked down) units to its customers, he added.

"Conducive policies will encourage manufacturers like us to bring more products and support the emerging big-bike culture in India," Rajashekharan said.

The Central Board of Excise and Customs (CBEC), through a notification on February 12, has slashed the duty on motorcycles imported as completely build units (CBU) to 50 per cent.

Earlier, import of motorcycles with engine capacity of 800cc or less used to attract 60 per cent duty, while those with capacity of 800cc or more attracted 75 per cent duty. PTI MSS SBT