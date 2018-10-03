Suzuki Motorcycle drives in RM-Z250, RM-Z450 bikes to India

New Delhi, Oct 3 (PTI) Suzuki Motorcycle India Wednesday launched its global flagship bikes - RM-Z250 and RM-Z450 - in India priced at Rs 7.10 lakh and Rs 8.31 lakh, respectively (ex-showroom Delhi). "Over the past few years, we have witnessed a great spur in the off-roading and adventurous riding experiences among Indian riders," Suzuki Motorcycle India Managing Director Satoshi Uchida said in a statement. "Paying attention to this rising demand in the racing and adventure category, we are thrilled to launch these purpose-built motorcycles," he added. PTI MSS ANSANS