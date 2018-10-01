Suzuki Motorcycle India domestic sales up 24% in September

New Delhi, Oct 1 (PTI) Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd (SMIPL) Monday reported 24.27 per cent increase in domestic sales at 63,140 units in September.The company had sold 50,808 units in the same month last year, SMIPL said in a statement."A decent monsoon season and recent launches have garnered a great response for our products and further strengthen customer trust on the brand," SMIPL Managing Director Satoshi Uchida said.New launches ahead of the festive season will further enhance sales in the next quarter as well, he added. PTI RKL ANU