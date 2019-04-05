Suzuki Motorcycle India launches 2019 edition of Intruder, priced Rs 1.08 lakh

New Delhi, Apr 5 (PTI) Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd (SMIPL) Friday launched the 2019 edition of its motorcycle model Intruder priced at Rs 1,08,162 (ex-showroom Delhi). The new Intruder is equipped with the updated gear shift design and improvised brake pedal for superior ergonomics and overall ride comfort, SMIPL said in a statement. Also, the front foot pegs provide comfort riding capability along with an added backrest for the pillion, it added. Commenting on the launch, SMIPL Vice President Devashish Handa said, "With its modern-day design and premium appeal, Suzuki Intruder is an apt motorcycle for all the cruiser lovers in the country." It will offer a soothing daily commute as well as short weekend rides, he added. The bike is powered by a 155cc engine and has features such as standard ABS and fully-digital instrumentation. PTI RKL MKJ