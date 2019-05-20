Suzuki Motorcycle launches Gixxer SF 250 at Rs 1.7 lakh

New Delhi, May 20 (PTI) Suzuki Motorcycle India Monday launched Gixxer SF 250 - a sport touring bike, priced at Rs 1.7 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The company also introduced an upgraded version of its 155-cc bike Gixxer SF tagged at Rs 1.09 lakh. "Gixxer SF is one of Suzukis flagship products in India and increasing its portfolio will allow us to enhance Suzukis much-loved brand presence in the country," Suzuki Motorcycle India PVT Ltd (SMIPL) Company Head Koichiro Hirao said in a statement. There is an increase in demand in the domestic market for premium products, especially above 200cc engine displacement, SMIPL vice-president Devashish Handa said. "With this new launch, Suzuki will be able to further enhance its presence in the premium motorcycle segment in the country," he added. PTI MSS SHWSHW