Suzuki Motorcycle launches V-Strom 650XT ABS priced at Rs 7.46 lakh

New Delhi, Oct 4 (PTI) Suzuki Motorcycle India Thursday launched adventure tourer motorcycle model V-Strom 650XT ABS priced at Rs 7.46 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). The V-Strom 650XT ABS is powered by a 4-cylinder 645cc twin engine and safety features such as anti-lock brake system (ABS), Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd (SMIPL) said in a statement. The motorcycle is imported as completely knocked down (CKD) unit and assembled in India, SMIPL Managing Director Satoshi Uchida said. "As our third new product launch of this financial year, V-Strom 650XT ABS delivers on our promise of introducing well-engineered and technological advance premium offerings; emphasising our commitment to the Indian market," he added.To suit the Indian market, the model features a 'saree' guard and front number plate bracket as a part of the standard equipment, the company said. PTI RKL SHW ANU