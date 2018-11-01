scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Suzuki Motorcycle sales up 30.76% in October

New Delhi, Nov 1 (PTI) Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd (SMIPL) Thursday reported 30.76 jump in sales in October at 65,689 units. The company had sold 50,237 units October last year, SMPIL said in a statement. "A strong performance during the festive season is critical to our hope of fulfilling our sales target of 7.5 million sales in this financial year," SMIPL Managing Director Satoshi Uchida said. The company enjoyed its highest-ever retail sales during the month and is geared up to end this season on a high, he added. PTI RKL SHWSHW

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Payoff Time for ITC

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos