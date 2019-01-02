Suzuki Motorcycle sales up 34 pc in Dec

New Delhi, Jan 2 (PTI) Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd (SMIPL) Wednesday reported a 33.82 per cent jump in domestic sales in December at 43,874 units. The company had sold 32,786 units in December 2017, SMIPL said in a statement. In the April-December period of the current fiscal, the company sold a total of 5,45,683 units, up 30 per cent from 4,20,736 units in the same period of previous fiscal, it said. "As we head into the final quarter of this financial year, not only are we well-poised to meet the 7.5 lakh unit sales target; but are also now looking forward to 2019 that promises to be even bigger," SMIPL Managing Director Satoshi Uchida said. PTI MSS RVK MRRVK