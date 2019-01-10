SVB Financial Group Expands IT and Engineering Team to Support Growth of the Innovation Economy

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) SVB is hiring technical and engineering positions in the US and India BANGALORE, India, Jan. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SVB Financial Group (SVB), the parent company of Silicon Valley Bank, today announced the opening of a new location in Bangalore, India, creating jobs and adding to its growing technical team. The new IT and operations group, SVB Global Services India LLP, will house full-time technical and engineering teams to help SVB scale and accelerate the development of new and expanded technology projects and services. SVB Global Services India LLP is a non-banking subsidiary of SVB Financial Group. Silicon Valley Bank offers diversified financial services to companies in the innovation economy and their investors. These companies range from startups to multi-million dollar corporations in technology and healthcare sectors looking to do business in the US and internationally. SVB works with approximately 50 percent of all venture capital-backed companies in the US. "We are constantly growing and evolving in support of our innovative clients," said Robin Staples, Chief Technology Officer, Silicon Valley Bank. "SVB's ability to scale and build the services our clients need requires a large pool of skilled engineering and technical talent. Bangalore is filled with talented technical professionals who can complement our teams in the US as we develop new financial solutions fitting high-growth, disruptive companies around the world." SVB is hiring engineers, system architects, and analysts in multiple locations and plans to hire fulltime employees in Bangalore in 2019 who will work on projects and initiatives including product design, development and support for core functional areas of SVB's business. The Bangalore-based team will work with counterparts in the US to implement new platforms and technologies for the company's technology and healthcare clients. SVB Global Services India LLP's new full time employees in Bangalore will join SVB's engineering staff currently located in Salt Lake City, UT, Santa Clara, CA and Tempe, AZ. Technical positions are open in all four locations. For information about careers at Silicon Valley Bank, visit: https://www.svb.com/careers/ About SVB Financial Group For more than 35 years, SVB Financial Group and its subsidiaries have helped innovative companies and their investors move bold ideas forward, fast. SVB Financial Group's businesses, including Silicon Valley Bank, offer commercial and private banking, asset management, private wealth management, brokerage and investment services and funds management services to companies in the technology, life science and healthcare, private equity and venture capital, and premium wine industries. Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, SVB Financial Group operates in centers of innovation around the world. Learn more at svb.com. 2019 SVB Financial Group. All rights reserved. SVB, SVB FINANCIAL GROUP, SILICON VALLEY BANK, MAKE NEXT HAPPEN NOW and the chevron device are trademarks of SVB Financial Group, used under license. Silicon Valley Bank is a member of the FDIC and the Federal Reserve System. Silicon Valley Bank is the California bank subsidiary of SVB Financial Group. PWRPWR