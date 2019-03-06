Swachhta Awards: NDMC cleanest small city, Delhi Cant cleanest cantonment

New Delhi, Mar 6 (PTI) The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) area, which is home to the high and mighty in the country, was awarded for being the cleanest small city in the government's cleanliness survey, while Delhi Cantonment was adjudged the cleanest cantonment, officials said Wednesday.NDMC which was placed at the fifth rank in the overall survey boasts of Open Defecation Free (ODF) and Garbage Free certification.The awards were given away by President Ram Nath Kovind at Vigyan Bhawan here.A total of 4,237 cities were surveyed and judged on various parameters. PTI GJS GJS SOMSOM