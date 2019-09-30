scorecardresearch
Swami Chinmayanand discharged from Lucknow hospital

(Eds: With more info) Lucknow, Sep 30 (PTI) Former Union minister Swami Chinmayanand, against whom a law student had levelled rape charges, was discharged from hospital on Monday.He was admitted to Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences here.The bulletin issued by the hospital said, "Swami Chinmayanand was discharged today from the cardiology ward of the SGPGI at 6.30 pm."When contacted, Chief Medical Superintendent of the SGPGI, Dr Amit Agarwal, confirmed the development."He (Chinmayanand) has been discharged from the hospital," the official told PTI.Chinmayanand was admitted to the SGPGI here on September 23.Earlier, doctors in Shahjahanpur had referred the BJP leader to Lucknow for angiography in view of his health condition, jail sources said. PTI NAV RCJ

