Swami Om files nomination from New Delhi LS constituency

New Delhi, Apr 22 (PTI) Controversial self-styled godman Swami Om filed his nomination papers Monday from the New Delhi Lok Sabha parliamentary constituency.He had earlier said that he is contesting elections against the "anti-Hindu stance" of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. He filed his nomination at the office of returning officer, New Delhi district. He had participated in Bigg Boss 2018. PTI SLB SLB TIRTIR

