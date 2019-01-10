Swamp deer dies after being hit by unidentified vehicle

Lakhimpur Kheri (UP), Jan 10 (PTI) A swamp deer died after being hit by an unidentified vehicle in Bhira area near Dudhwa Tiger Reserve, officials said Thursday. The state animal of Uttar Pradesh died while it was crossing Bhira-Palia road on Wednesday, Dudhwa buffer zone officials said.Dudhwa reserve Field Director Ramesh Kumar Pandey told PTI that "carcass of a male 'barasingha' killed in a road accident was recovered near Sharda bridge onthe road.""The area falling under Bhira range of Dudhwa buffer zone is not a forest area, however, it being Sharda river bed, the swamp deer prefer to visit it from the nearby forestareas," he said.He said the Bhira forest range officer had sent the carcass for autopsy and a case was lodged in this connection.Swamp deer or barasingha is an endangered animal protected under the Wildlife Act.PTI CORR ABN DPBDPB