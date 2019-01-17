Swamy appointed Karnataka HC acting CJ

New Delhi, Jan 17 (PTI) Justice Lingappa Narayana Swamy was Thursday appointed as the acting chief justice of the Karnataka High Court following the elevation of its chief justice Dinesh Maheshwari to the Supreme Court.A law ministry notification said Swamy, the senior-most judge of the Karnataka High Court after the chief justice, will "perform the duties of the office of the chief justice" when Justice Maheshwari relinquishes charge.Jutice Maheshwari and Delhi High Court judge Sanjiv Khanna would Friday take oath as judges of the apex court. PTI NAB KJ