Swara Bhasker turning producer

Mumbai, Jan 25 (PTI) Swara Bhasker is the latest actor to launch her production banner with an aim to support filmmakers who have fresh and powerful stories to tell.The critically-acclaimed actor has joined hands with her entrepreneur brother Ishan Bhasker for 'Kahaaniwaaley'. "The idea of Kahaaniwaaley has been in the works since the last year and a half. At Kahaaniwaaley, the aim is to support good scripts and filmmakers that have these fresh and powerful stories but they dont get the right platform to showcase them," Swara said in a statement. Ishan added that the focus of the production house will be on backing compelling, fresh and raw content."There was a very popular Amrita Sher Gil painting the Ancient Story-Teller at our house in Delhi which served as an inspiration for Swara and me. The core idea of the painting is to tell stories which are compelling, fresh, raw and very different from the rest. "Both Swara and I share a driven desire to make striking stories. Hence, when the opportunity came to set up Kahaaniwaaley, it fit our vision perfectly," he added.