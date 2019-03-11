Swaraj assures all help to families of Indians killed in Ethiopian Airlines plane crash

New Delhi, Mar 11 (PTI) External Affairs Minister Swaraj Swaraj Monday assured all help to the families of the four Indians killed in the Ethiopian Airlines plane crash and directed Indian missions in Ethiopia and Kenya to ensure assistance is provided to them.Four Indians, including a UN consultant attached with the Environment Ministry, were among the 157 people killed when a Nairobi-bound Ethiopian Airlines plane crashed after taking-off from Addis Ababa on Sunday.The deceased Indian nationals were Shikha Garg,United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) consultant attached with the Environment Ministry,Pannagesh Bhaskar Vaidya and Hansini Pannagesh Vaidya and Nukavarapu Manisha.Responding to a relative from the Vaidya family, Swaraj said: "I have spoken to the son of Mr Vaidya in Toronto. I am shocked you have lost six members of your family in air crash. My heartfelt condolences. I hv asked Indiain Embaasy in Kenya and the India Embassy in Ethiopia to reach you immediately. They will provide help and assistance in respect of all your family members."Replying to a tweet from a relative of N Manisha, the ministersaid she has asked the Indian High Commissioner in Nairobi,Rahul Chhabra,to provide them all help and assistance.Swaraj said she is trying to reach the family of Shikha Garg. "I have tried her husband's number many times. Please help me reach her family," she said. The Boeing 737 crashed minutes after an early-morning takeoff from Addis Ababa, killing all eight crew and 149 passengers on board, including tourists, business travellers, and Garg, who was on her way to attend a United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) meeting. PTI ASK ANBANB