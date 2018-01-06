Swaraj calls for deeper economic ties with ASEAN

Jakarta, Jan 6 (PTI) India wants to evolve a regional architecture based on the twin principles of shared security and shared prosperity, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said today as she called for a deeper economic integration with the "dynamic" ASEAN region.

Swaraj, who inaugurated the 5th Round Table of Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) India Network of Think Tanks here, emphasised on enhancing maritime security, trade and investment, education and cultural heritage among the grouping.

"These are important markers in our engagement with South East Asia, in enhancing our strategic ties with ASEAN across 3 Cs. These 3Cs are commerce, connectivity and culture," she said.

Swaraj, who arrived here yesterday from Thailand on the second leg of her three-nation tour, said both India and ASEAN countries are maritime nations, with a rich and glorious history of maritime trade.

"We have energised our ancient links in a contemporary setting, to become a driving force in Asias resurgence," she said.

"As a mature and responsible nation, one of India?s foreign policy interests, is to evolve a regional architecture based on the twin principles of shared security, and shared prosperity," she said.

"This was enunciated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2015, in his vision of SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region). It recognises the central role played by the seas and oceans around us in promoting sustainable economic progress in a secure and stable environment."

She said the Indo Pacific region is increasingly seen as a connectivity pathway - much of the world?s trade passes through these oceans.

"These waters must not only get better connected, but remain free from traditional and non-traditional threats, that impede free movement of people, goods and ideas. Respect for international law, notably UNCLOS, in ensuring this is, therefore imperative," she said.

She said India and ASEAN share a common vision for global commerce and maritime domain and New Delhi looks forward to working closely with the grouping in a range of activities.

She called for cooperation in blue economy, coastal surveillance, building off- shore patrolling capabilities, hydrographic services and information sharing for increased maritime domain awareness.

She noted that a deeper economic integration with the "dynamic" ASEAN region, is an important aspect of Indias Act East Policy.

ASEAN is Indias 4th largest trading partner, accounting for 10.2 per cent of India?s total trade.

India is ASEANs 7th largest trading partner. Trade is back on track and registered an 8 per cent increase in 2016- 17, as compared to the previous year.

She said India wants to promote dialogue among ASEAN and Indian business and trade associations to further enhance bilateral trade and investment.

She invited the scholars, academics and think tanks present at the round table to offer new ideas, for a greater integration of ASEAN Economic Community with India and identify collaborative opportunities in investment, trade and services sector.

Swaraj also held talks with ASEAN Secretary General Dato Paduka Lim Jock Hoi as India steps up efforts to strengthen engagements with the countries of the region under its Act East policy.

New Delhi will host a commemorative summit on January 25 to mark the 25th anniversary of the Dialogue Partnership between India and the ASEAN in which all the leaders of the grouping are expected to participate.

ASEAN comprises of Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

She also addressed the Indian Community at a reception held in her honour in Jakarta.

Swaraj yesterday held talks with her Indonesian counterpart Marsudi and the two sides reviewed the whole gamut of bilateral relations.

Swaraj is now in Singapore where she will inaugurate the Regional Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) of ASEAN countries tomorrow.

Her three-nation visit is part of New Delhis efforts to hold bilateral interactions in various sectors with countries of the South East Asian region within the framework of Indias Act East policy. PTI PMS