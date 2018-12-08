Swaraj holds talks with counterpart from Iceland

(Eds: Adds MEA statement) New Delhi, Dec 8 (PTI) External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj Saturday held wide-ranging talks with her counterpart from Iceland Guolaugur or on ways to deepen bilateral ties in areas of trade, investment and energy.Por on his maiden visit to India, "came in the inaugural flight of WOW airlines, the Icelandic carrier which has started direct flights, thrice a week from Reykjavik to New Delhi," the MEA said."During the visit, the minister met External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and held discussions on bilateral, multilateral and international issues of interest. The two ministers appreciated the start of direct flights between Iceland and India. This direct connectivity promises to give huge boost to trade and cultural ties," the MEA said in a statement.Iceland has some of the world's leading technologies in fisheries and geo-thermal energy. The two ministers noted that in the areas such as geo-thermal energy, fisheries, IT, pharmaceuticals and tourism, the two countries could establish strong partnership, it said."The two ministers also discussed the possibility of enhanced cooperation in the Arctic Council, an inter-governmental Forum of Arctic states where India has an Observer status," the statement said.At the meeting, Swaraj said Iceland is a world leader in geothermal energy and cooperation in this sector could benefit India's transition to greener energy mix and help it in achieving ambitious renewable energy targets, according to MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar."EAM @SushmaSwaraj and Iceland Foreign Minister @GudlaugurThor discussed enhancing cooperation in trade & investment, renewable energy, specially geothermal energy, blue economy with a focus on fisheries, tourism and culture at the delegation-level talks," he tweeted. India's ties with Iceland have witnessed steady progress in the last few years.Iceland was the first Nordic country to publicly extend support to India's candidature for permanent membership of the United Nations Security Council.It was one of the countries co-sponsoring India's resolution at the UN to declare June 21 as the "International Day of Yoga". PTI MPB KND KJKJ