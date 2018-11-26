Swaraj holds talks with Romanian counterpart to boost ties

New Delhi, Nov 26 (PTI) External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Monday held wide-ranging talks with Romanian Foreign Minister Teodor Melescanu to strengthen ties between the two countries. The two ministers discussed diversifying the historical relations and boosting cooperation in the fields of agriculture, Information and Communication Technology, health and pharma, education, tourism and culture. "Evolving a roadmap for collaboration. Delegations led by EAM @SushmaSwaraj and Romanian Foreign Minister @teodormelescanu discussed diversifying the historical relations & boosting cooperation in the fields of agriculture, ICT, health & pharma, education, tourism & culture "70th anniversary celebrations continue! EAM @SushmaSwaraj welcomed Romanian Foreign Minister @teodormelescanu. Deep historical and cultural linkages have formed a solid basis for our present day cooperation," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted. At an Observer Research Foundation event here, Melescanu said measures need to be taken to reduce and restrain different activities related to terrorism, especially the financing of terrorism in different counties. On Romania-India ties, he said, "We are aware of the economic and social policies of PM (Narendra) Modi in expanding India's economic power through ambitious investment programmes while stimulating employment and welfare of the people." PTI PR CK