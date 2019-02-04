Swaraj India leader attacked by bike-borne men; case registered

New Delhi, Feb 3 (PTI) The Delhi Police has registered a case after a leader of the Swaraj India party was attacked with a sharp weapon by unidentified bike-borne men, who also snatched his mobile phone in southeast Delhi, police said Sunday. The incident took place on Friday night in East of Kailash area. Anupam, the party's national vice-president cum chief spokesperson, was talking on phone when two bike-borne men with their faces covered attacked him and snatched away his mobile phone, police said. Anupam sustained injuries on his face, they said. A case of snatching was registered and the matter is being probed, Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) Chinmoy Biswal said. No arrest was made but some suspects were detained for questioning, he said.In a Facebook post, Anupam alleged that the entire incident was a conspiracy against him and his eye narrowly escaped the attack as he was wearing glasses. PTI AMP DPBDPB