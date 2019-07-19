Swaraj India to release 1st list of candidates for Hry polls on Tuesday

Chandigarh, Jul 19 (PTI) Swaraj India, which is contesting the upcoming Haryana assembly elections, has said the party will release the first list of candidates on July 23. The party has completed organisational preparation for the poll and the first list of 10-12 candidates will be released on July 23, Swaraj India party national spokesperson Anupam said on Friday. He said around one-third seats will be given to women and another one-third to youths. The spokesperson said the apex decision making body of the party, The Presidium, has already constituted a 34-member 'Haryana Mission Team' to take appropriate decisions and manage the election campaign of Swaraj India in the state. This comprises duly elected 15 members of the state committee, as also some members of the national committee apart from a few others. The mission will be led by party's national president Yogendra Yadav while Asahawant Gupta will be the co-convener, Anupam said. A three-member screening committee has also been set up for the selection of candidates, Anupam said. The screening committee comprises convener Ajit Jha, party's Haryana president Rajiv Godara and Deepak Lamba, the state general secretary. Godara said the candidate selection will not be solely governed by their winnability factor, but shall be based on their past experience in social services and their character in general. He said that candidates with clean image and no criminal background will be selected. The Swaraj India is fighting the upcoming Haryana assembly polls, which are due in October, projecting the outfit as a viable alternative to the ruling BJP, party leader Yogendra Yadav had said here recently. Yadav had earlier said that they are going to focus on five issues "agrarian distress, remunerative prices to the farmers, unemployment relief for educated unemployed youth and we want a law which would ensure no liquor vend can be opened unless women of that Gram Sabha approve of it". PTI SUN CK