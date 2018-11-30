Swaraj meets Gabon's foreign minister; discuss bilateral ties

New Delhi, Nov 30 (PTI) External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj Friday met with Regis Immongault, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Gabon during which the two discussed ways to strengthen the bilateral ties, an official statement said. During the meeting, both the sides discussed issues of bilateral and regional interest including combating terrorism and development partnership, the statement by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.The importance of enhancement of bilateral trade and investment was also emphasised in the meeting. The two sides agreed to identify priority projects in the areas of mutual cooperation to be undertaken with the support of Government of India's concessional lines of credit, it said. The total value of bilateral trade in 2017-18 stood at USD 440.47 million. Oil India Limited, a public sector undertaking, is the operator of an onshore exploration block in Gabon.Immongault, who arrived in India on Wednesday, also met Commerce and Industry and Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu, Minister of Steel Chaudhary Birender Singh and Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilizers Rao Inderjit Singh.The president of Gabon had visited India in October 2015 to attend the India-Africa Forum Summit (IAFS) and later in March 2018 to participate in the Founding Conference of International Solar Alliance (ISA). PTI PR SRY