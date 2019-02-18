Swaraj meets her Moroccon counterpart, discusses ways to enhance bilateral cooperation

Rabat, Feb 18 (PTI) External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj met her Moroccon counterpart Nasser Bourita on Monday and discussed ways to enhance bilateral cooperation in a number of areas including defence and security, counterterrorism and trade and investment. Swaraj arrived on her maiden visit to Morocco from Bulgaria on Sunday. She is on a four-day three-nation tour to Bulgaria, Morocco and Spain as part of India's efforts to strengthen ties with these countries and expand avenues of cooperation. "Sushma Swaraj met with Foreign Minister of Morocco Nasser Bourita. Productive discussions on enhancing cooperation in trade and investment, defence and security, counterterrorism, Science and Technology, tourism, culture and consular issues," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted. Swaraj also handed over to Bourita a letter from Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed to the country's King Mohammed VI. "EAM Sushma Swaraj handed over a letter from PM Narendra Modi, addressed to His Majesty the King of Morocco, to Foreign Minister of Morocco Nasser Bourita. This was in response to His Majesty's letter," Kumar said. Swaraj began the second leg of her tour on Monday with an important meeting with Prime Minister of Morocco Saadeddine Othmani. They discussed steps to expand ties, specially by deepening the strategic content through cooperation in areas such as counterterrorism, Kumar said. "Swaraj called on President of House of Representatives of Morocco Parliament Habib El Malki. Discussion on expanding cooperation between Parliaments of both countries as a way to further consolidate our cooperation," he said in a tweet. Swaraj also laid a wreath at the Royal Mausoleum in Rabat, paying her respects to the Monarchs of Morocco. PTI MRJ MRJ