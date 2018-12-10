Swaraj pitches for women empowerment at Nari Kumbh in Vrindavan

Mathura, Dec 10 (PTI) Union ministers Sushma Swaraj and Nirmala Sitharaman pitched for women empowerment and equality, citing examples of women who have brought laurels to the nation. At the concluding day of the 'Nari Shakti Kumbh' in Vrindavan on Sunday, Swaraj, the External Affairs minister, said the society needs to change its attitude towards women.She said, "Women need to take a lead in the "Beti Bachao Beti Padhao" campaign."Defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman said this is the time the society gives equal rights to women as they have excelled in every field."Now, women are not limited to four walls of their home, they have brought laurels for the country in different fields," she said.The two-day event, organised by the Uttar Pradesh Tourism Department, was attended by Uttarakhand Governor Baby Rani Maurya, UP Governor Ram Naik, state ministers Rita Bahuguna, Shrikant Sharma, among others. PTI CORR Nari Shakti Kumbh: Vrindaban ( Mathura), Dec 10 (PTI)- Vrindaban, the land of Radha Rani , where echoe of Radhe Radhe is common, reverberated with patriotic slogans for two days during Nari Shakti Kumbh concluded on Sunday evening, in Akshay Patra ,Vrindaban.Every effort was made by the speakers to charge the battery of woman so that they may excel more in different field, Uttar Pradesh Minister Srikant Sharma , who virtually was instrumental for the success of this Kumbh said, organized jointly by Bhim Rao Ambedkar University Agra and department of tourism U.P.Union Minister for foreign affairs Sushama Swaraj on Sunday, stressed the need of change in thinking of society and woman both.Remember the glorious past of woman she said, with an advise to society to change its attitude towards woman.While festival of male God is celebrated only once a year, the festival of woman Goddess in the form of Navratri is celebrated twice a year for 18 days, she said.Motivating woman for their empowerment ,she cited example of animals where feminine gender always dominates ,owing her supremacy in her intelligence.While hunting is being done by lioness , however she takes her share after offering it to her cubs and lion, she elephant always leads a hurd of elephants, citing intelligence of feminine gender in animals, she said.Swaraj gave a call to woman for eliminating annomlies in the family and take a lead in Beti Bachao Beti Padhao (save and educate girl child) program.Speaking on the occasion of this kumbh , Union defence minister Nirmala Sitaraman said, society now would have to give right of equality to woman, since they have excelled in every field.Now women are not limited to four walls of their home, as they have brought laurels for the country in different field, she said.Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik was sure that nector coming out of this Kumbh would act as catalyst in the life of the participating five thousand odd participants.With woman empowerment, the country would become powerful, he said with stress on woman education.After inaugurating exhibition ,highlighting the glorious past of woman, through their pictures, Babirani Maurya, the Governor of Uttarakhand termed the venue befitting one as it is a place where Radhey is pronounced first and Krishna afterwards.Mahilayen Swabhiman Aur Maryada ke sath agrasar hon (maintaining dignity and self respect women shoud come forward), she added.Inaugurating the two day Kumbh, alongwith RSS Akhil Bhartiya Sanyojika Mahila (All India convenor of woman coordination RSS) Geeta Tai Gunde, Uttar Pradesh Minister for Power Srikant Sharma said, the two day program would prove a pace setter for woman empowerment.According to Uttar Pradesh Minister for tourism Rita Bahuguna Joshi, the duel role of society towards women require a change as it runs Kanya Pujan (a religious ritual) and not allowing the birth of girl child side by side.Arvind Dixit,the vice chancellor, Bhim Rao Ambedkar university Agra was thrilled with the success of this Kumbha, the inspiring lecture of Sadhvi Ritambhara, the head of Vatsalya gram inspirted the participants.Nari Shakti Kumbha while for Varsha Gharote(Uttarakhand) gave a message that woman through her power may bring social change, for Chhaya Naik (Nagpur) it has given a message to woman to use her power in right direction i.e. be soft but if the need be, be bold.According to Sangita Gokhle from Gwalior,Nari Shakti Kumbha has awaken the inherent power of woman. Similar was the reaction of Aruna Singh (Jharkhand), Arti Sharma (Sultanpur ).EOM http://ptinews.com/images/pti.jpgWe bring the World to you"Disclaimer : This e-mail message may contain proprietary, confidential or legally privileged information for the sole use of the person or entity to whom this message was originally addressed. Please delete this e-mail, if it is not meant for you. DPBDPB