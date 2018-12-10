Swatch Showcases its Fall Winter Collection 2018 with Yami Gautam

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with NewsVoir. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir)Swatch, the Swiss watch brand known for creating the worlds most innovative timepieces for over three decades, introduced its Fall-Winter 2018 collection with brand friend and Bollywood actress Yami Gautam at the Comic Con Delhi 2018. The collections Think fun, Deep Wonder and Worldhood fully embraces the DNA of Swatch, where colors, shapes and stripes explode into vibrant designs. Sporting a watch from the new collection and resonating with the brands core elements, Yami Gautam stated, I am honored and extremely excited to associate with Swatch at the showcase of its latest Fall-Winter 2018 collection that is inspired by fun colors and vibrant bold designs, today. Being a watch lover myself I have always looked up to Swatch as an important catalyst in bringing alive the design aesthetics. I feel ecstatic to be a part of the showcase of their new collection." From fans dressed as their favorite comic and movie characters, to national and international comic artists taking the stage, the Delhi Comic Con in its 8th edition celebrated all things quirky and pop-culture. Swatchs presence at Comic Con is an expression of its dedication to being present at the right place and the right time to connect with younger millennial audience. Swatch, which has globally partnered with the Drone Racing League (DRL), invited technology enthusiasts and drone aficionados to participate in the virtual simulation race that combined the real and virtual world like no other sport! About Swatch Fall-Winter 2018 CollectionThe new designs fully embrace the DNA of Swatch, where colors, shapes and stripes explode into vibrant designs. They feature bold styles with simplistic geometries; precious Swarovski stones set on discreet-colored watches; and pins and patches on denim looks. The different themes link urban trends with local handcraft, bright colors with simple designs and understated style with statement pieces, adding up to a powerful selection that proves to be playful, colorful and joyful. About SwatchSwatch, launched in 1983 by Nicolas G. Hayek, is a leading Swiss watch maker and one of the world's most popular brands. The first Swatch watches surprised everyone with their revolutionary concept, creative design and provocative spirit. The brand philosophy is based on colour, movement, lightness and transparency, which can be seen in every Swatch product and project. Today Swatch continues to innovate and surprise with new models, collections and special editions. The brand maintains a strong presence in the world of sports with its commitment to snowboarding, free skiing, surfing, beach volleyball and mountain bike slopestyle. Right from the start, Swatch connected with art and artists and Swatch watches remain a prominent canvas for artists from a broad range of disciplines. Image 1: Bollywood Actress, Yami Gautam with Gaurav Suri, Brand Manager, Swatch India Image 2: Bollywood Actress - Yami Gautam for Swatch India PWRPWR