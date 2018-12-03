Sweden, India ink pact to bolster renewable energy technologies

New Delhi, Dec 3 (PTI) Sweden and India Monday signed two MoUs in the Renewable Energy sector to enhance the technology and bring in power efficiency.The first MoU was signed between Swedish firm Spowdi and EMVEE for setting up local manufacturing and assembly unit in Bangalore.The second MoU was inked between Swedish Neutral and Tata Power DDL for setting up pilot for earth fault protection in Delhi, Embassy of Sweden said in a statement.The MoUs were signed on the sidelines of inauguration of the 'Sustainability by Sweden Showroom India' by Swedish Energy, Agency Business Sweden and Embassy of Sweden under the Sweden India Nobel Memorial Programme, it said.The showroom was inaugurated at Business Sweden here by A K Verma, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Power, Josa Karre, counsellor and head of economic affairs, Embassy of Sweden and Josephine Bahr Ljungdell - Director of International Affairs, Swedish Energy Agency.India and Sweden share a long history of collaboration, which is guided by MoUs in the fields of energy, environment, science & technology and sustainable urban planning. To further strengthen the collaboration, this showroom has been set up in India as a next step towards bi-lateral programme - India Sweden Innovations Accelerator (ISIA), the statement said.The showroom will present over 20 Swedish innovative technologies, which have been introduced and filtered through the dedicated ISIA programme. It has been recognised as the flagship programme to expand research, innovation and business cooperation on new energy technologies between India and Sweden."India is a growing country and equally contributing to the global Energy sector. Going further, there is a need to add renewables and sustainability solutions. We are looking forward to stronger India- Sweden association and programs to support innovations and new technologies," Verma said in the statement. India and Sweden share the common objective on the need for innovation to cater to the growing need of sustainable and green energy. The India-Sweden Innovations Accelerator (ISIA) programme is a part of intergovernmental cooperation between India and Sweden in the area of new and renewable energy technology, Swedish Energy Agency Country Head India Ludvig Lindstrom said.The first exhibition at the showroom was themed as "Sustainability is Everybodys Business". It showcased how various innovative Swedish technologies introduced through ISIA programme, fit into the Indian context along with projects setup by Swedish companies in India. PTI KKS KKS BALBAL