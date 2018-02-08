Swedish firm Uniti partners Bird Group to launch electric car

Greater Noida, Feb 8 (PTI) Swedish electric car maker Uniti today announced its tie up with Indias Bird Group at Auto Expo here to launch a 5-seater electric car priced at Rs 7,14,000 (ex-showroom) by 2020.

The company also showcased its 2-seater electric car - Uniti One - here alongside a virtual reality demonstration of the 5-seater car.

The car will cover approximately 200 kilometres on a single charge.

"We have the technology in place for the car which will be launched, as we have a 2-seater car in Europe built with same resources," Bird Group Executive Director Ankur Bhatia told PTI.

He further said the company has tied up with dealers in India and is planning to provide service in 40 cities by 2020.

"The move is in alignment with the governments vision to ensure vehicles are electric by 2030," Bhatia added.

The local assembly and mass distribution of the vehicles will be done by the Bird Group in India.

Uniti CEO Lewis Horne said: "Our vehicles are optimal for the Indian market and well aligned with Indias strong demand for clean mobility".

The company, which already started taking bookings for the vehicle, will start delivery by the middle of 2020.

Uniti designs and produces modern, high performance and premium electric cars.

Bird Group is a diversified group of various entities within the industry. PTI PRJ BAL