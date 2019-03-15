SWEP Presents Latest Brazed Plate Heat Exchanger Developments at ACREX India

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) MUMBAI, India, March 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SWEP International exhibited at ACREX India, South Asia's largest exhibition for air conditioning, heating, ventilation and intelligent buildings, on February 28 - March 2, 2019. Show highlights include: Challenging Efficiency in Industrial Chillers/Heat Pump Applications SWEP displayed brazed plate heat exchangers ("BPHE") for their use in high-efficiency evaporators and condensers for water cooled chillers and heat pumps. AsyMatrix, SWEP's innovative asymmetric design technology for BPHEs, was also highlighted regarding its plate pattern which improves heat transfer while reducing water pressure drop and refrigerant charge. Development in Line with Evolving Refrigerants The demand for natural refrigerants such as CO2 is increasing, and the B185 BPHE is the natural choice. SWEP is supporting natural refrigerants with a great CO2 refrigerant range. The compact yet lightweight B185 is suitable for cold-chain applications. Ideal Option for District Energy and Free Cooling SWEP also promoted its B649 and 320HT at the show. They are ideal BPHEs for district heating and cooling networks, HVAC, and industrial projects that need an efficient compact BPHE with close temperature approaches at high operating pressures. The highest capacity BPHEs on the market, optimizing space savings, heat recovery and installation time. A Completely New Interface for SWEP's Industry-Leading Selection Software The new G8 release of SWEP's industry-leading SSP software allows users to build and optimize their system. The home menu serves as a quick-look information portal and a combined calculation window for both two-stack and single-stack models. The calculation window enhances selections where both thermal length and pressure drop is important. Users of the evaporator dual calculations will find the possibility to simulate uneven load conditions. Drive the Potential for Air Dryer Application SWEP has achieved a breakthrough in compactness with ADWIS, one of the smallest air dryers on the market. The ADWIS combines two BPHEs (a refrigerated heat exchanger and a recovery unit) sandwiching an integrated separator in a modular design. This highly cost-effective solution offers stable high performance, convenient drainage and simple installation PWRPWR