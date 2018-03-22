Swiggy, PhonePe join hands for simplified payment

New Delhi, Mar 22 (PTI) Food ordering and delivery platform Swiggy has partnered with Flipkarts arm PhonePe to enable a new payment option for customers.

Consumers can choose from various payment options such as PhonePe wallet, unified payment interface (UPI)... and pay for their food orders seamlessly within the Swiggy app, the companies said in a joint statement.

PhonePe is currently being accepted by more than 60,000 online and offline merchants including MakeMyTrip, PVR, McDonalds, ClearTrip, Myntra, KFC, CCD, Apollo Pharmacy and Barista.

"An increasing number of consumers are relying on online food ordering platforms like Swiggy for their food and beverage (F&B) needs," PhonePe Head of Business Development Pradeep Dodle said.

As an introductory offer, users paying through PhonePe on the Swiggy app can avail 25 per cent cashback up to Rs 100 on their first order, and up to Rs 50 on their subsequent order during the offer period.

Swiggys Vice President-Product, Anuj Rathi, said this partnership with PhonePe gives our users many simplified payment options like UPI and PhonePe wallet, that are fast, safe and cashless.

Recently, Swiggy partnered with ICICI Bank to introduce UPI-based payment facility for its delivery fleet.