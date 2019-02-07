Swiggy's Email Marketing Campaign Sets a New Record With 7% CTR on a User Base of Millions

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) MUMBAI, February 7, 2019/PRNewswire/ --The campaign achieved an open rate of 25% and 95% primary inboxing with Netcore's AI-based delivery Swiggy, India's largest food ordering and delivery platform created a new record in Email Marketing by achieving a Click Through Rate (CTR) of 7%, Open Rate of 25% on a user base of millions. With the average industry standard being 1-1.5%, Swiggy's campaign has set a new benchmark in Email Marketing. (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/819075/Netcore_Smartech_Logo.jpg ) (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/819076/Swiggy_Email_Creative.jpg )Swiggy's Email campaign is predominantly aimed to build a sense of curiosity amongst its users. The Email embedded with a CTA (Call to Action) directs the users to the Swiggy app where they could access their unused coupons. The details of the offer/coupon were not revealed in the Email subject line or content - thus creating a sense of curiosity among the users. The users had to open the Swiggy app to check the offers, bringing them one step closer to conversion. This campaign also helped in creating a positive trend at MSPs especially Gmail which is about 95% of Swiggy's user base, ensuring more users receive the mail in their primary inbox.Below were the innovative ways in which the brand accomplished its objective:Subject line: "Ooh! You've got coupons!" which clearly sets the expectation of getting couponsEmail creative with a crisp title that creates a sense of curiosity among the usersA personalized CTA, which doesn't ask users to commit to anything but check their couponsThis eye-catching creative would have not achieved the desired impact had it not reached the user's primary inbox. Netcore's Smartech helped Swiggy achieve 95% primary inboxing using the following:AI-based DeliveryExpert consultation to achieve primary inbox deliveryData segmentation and In-depth data analysis to share insights about campaign deploymentEmail has always played a major role in growing Swiggy's business and reaching out to a significant part of the consumer base. But as the user base grew, the team started experiencing deliverability issues and switched to Smartech, the AI-powered marketing automation & analytics suite by Netcore Solutions, a global marketing technology provider.Sudeep Bansal, AVP - Digital and Retention Marketing, Swiggy, says, "By switching to Netcore's Smartech, our user engagement went up 1.5x and unique open rates by over 2x. We also achieved 95% Primary Inboxing in Gmail while unique click rates doubled in just 6 months. Our moment of delight was when a recent email campaign (with a user base of millions) fetched us an open rate of 25% & CTR of 7% which is unheard of in email marketing."Kalpit Jain, Group CEO, Netcore Solutions, says, "Email Marketing is still going strong today and when done the right way fetches a marketer the desired results. Swiggy had a high engaging email list, the idea was to keep up the momentum with the right messaging and further increase Inbox deliverability. Within a period of 4 months, Swiggy was able to increase user engagement by more than 75% using our AI-based email delivery and expert consultation."About Swiggy Founded in 2014, Swiggy is India's largest food delivery platform with over 55,000 restaurant partners spread across 70 cities. Using innovative technology, the platform provides a hassle-free, fast and reliable delivery experience. Every order delivered by Swiggy's fleet, the largest in India, ensures a host of customer-centric features like lightning fast delivery, no minimum order value, live order tracking, and 24/7 customer support. For more information, visit http://www.swiggy.com or connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn .About Netcore Solutions Netcore, a global Marketing Technology Company that offers solutions for enterprises that redefine Digital Marketing. The first and leading Marketing Automation, Analytics and AI/ ML solutions provider in India, Netcore was established in 1997 by Mr. Rajesh Jain, an Internet pioneer. Netcore's Digital Marketing suite also includes Promotional and Transactional Email Marketing and Mobile Marketing.Netcore serves a strong base of 3000+ enterprises across industry verticals, like Jet Airways, Thomas Cook, GoAir, Clear Trip, HDFC, Kotak, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, UTI, Facebook, Reliance, Vodafone, Godrej, ITC, OLA, Pfizer, OLX along with International brands Seek Asia, Tokopedia, Blibli, Standard Chartered, FCMB, GT Bank and many more. Netcore, with its innovative marketing technology, delivers 7+ Billion emails & 3+ Billion SMSes a month, creating 11+ Billion Customer Connects monthly and handles 30+ Billion Events a month . Netcore is headquartered in Mumbai, India with offices in SEA, USA, MEA and an employee base of 500+.For more information on Smartech - Netcore's AI powered growth marketing platform, visit: https://www.netcoresmartech.comFor more information on Netcore, visit https://netcore.inSource: Netcore Solutions Pvt. Ltd PWRPWR