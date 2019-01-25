Swine flu: Infant dies in HP, toll rises to four

Shimla, Jan 25 (PTI) A two-year-old girl died of swine flu at a hospital in Himachal Pradesh, taking the death toll in the state to four, doctors said on Friday.A resident of Bilaspur district's Bamta village, Priyanka succumbed to the virus at Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital (IGMC) here on Thursday night, IGMC Senior Medical Superintendent Janak Raj said.She was admitted to the hospital on Sunday, he added.With this, the death toll due to swine flu has risen to four, Raj said.Earlier two residents of Mandi district and one of Shimla district had died due to swine flu at IGMC.Jagdish (64) of Mandi's Gagal village had died due to the H1N1 virus on Wednesday, Padma Ram (65) of Mandi's Thandapani succumbed on January 14 and Chander Shekhar (56) of Shimla's Chewda died on January 6, Raj said.A total of 20 patients have tested positive for swine flu this season at IGMC, he said."Five patients are undergoing treatment at IGMC and 11 have been discharged after proper treatment," he said. PTI DJI DIVDIV