Swiss Re Hosts Exclusive Career Forum for Women -'ElevateHER'

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) BANGALORE, May 14, 2019/PRNewswire/ --ElevateHER is a co-learning and experience-sharing platform Swiss Re Global Business Solutions Centre Bangalore recently hosted an exclusive meet-up for women across different professions to come together to network and learn from each other as well as from industry leaders. Swiss Re Global Business Solutions Centre Bangalore is an analytical and innovation hub of leading global reinsurer Swiss Re.(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/885882/Arun_Nayar_Jasbir_Pannu_Swiss_Re.jpg )(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/885881/Information_Session_Swiss_Re_ElevateHER.jpg )The forum, called ElevateHER, was aimed at helping unleash women's potential at work. It comprised of a workshop on Overcoming Career Barriers by leadership coach Dr. Ushy Mohandas, a keynote session by Jasbir Pannu, Regional Head HR - APAC, Swiss Re, interactive sessions with leaders and speed interviews. With more than 120 women in attendance from various walks of life, this event elicited a lot of interest from participants.Jasbir Pannu, Regional Head HR - APAC, Swiss Re, said, "By building a culture that allows a myriad of experiences, identities, professional expertise etc. to work together, we are inspiring people to thrive in today's dynamic, fast-paced digital world."According to Pannu, society shapes the perception of women about themselves through unconscious biases and moulds their opinion to reinforce the idea of patriarchy in their minds. Speaking of equality in the workforce, Pannu pointed that one cannot ask for equality if they are expecting to be treated differently for their gender. She added, "We must be careful of what we teach our next generation, and how conscious we must be about it."Amit Kalra, Head of Global Business Solutions Centre Bangalore, says, "At Swiss Re, inclusion is at the heart of our strategy. Whether it be inclusion with regard to thoughts, expertise, education, gender identity and sexual orientation, age, profession, ethnicity or any other aspect of our being, we believe and have seen over the years that such diversity together enriches us and makes us stronger."At Swiss Re, we have a flexible, inclusive and open culture where dialogue and different perspectives are valued. We appreciate the ever changing working preferences of different cultures, generations and personalities. Our culture and leadership supports an authentic environment in which we all value each other's differences and where everyone can bring their true selves to work.Gender Intelligence Workshops, Female Mentorship Programs, LGBTI+ integration are some of the initiatives here at Swiss Re Bangalore which enable employees and help uphold our culture of inclusion.About Swiss Re: The Swiss Re Group is one of the world's leading providers of reinsurance, insurance and other forms of insurance-based risk transfer, working to make the world more resilient. It anticipates and manages risk - from natural catastrophes to climate change, from ageing populations to cyber crime. The aim of the Swiss Re Group is to enable society to thrive and progress, creating new opportunities and solutions for its clients. Headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, where it was founded in 1863, the Swiss Re Group operates through a network of around 80 offices globally. It is organised into three Business Units, each with a distinct strategy and set of objectives contributing to the Group's overall mission.Visit: https://www.swissre.com/About Swiss Re Bangalore: Swiss Re Global Business Solutions Centre Bangalore is an analytical and innovation hub of Swiss Re and comprises 1100+ employees. It is helping accelerate the company's competitiveness across markets through R&D-focused initiatives, innovation and analytics, which is especially relevant in today's dynamic business environment with technology-spurred disruptions.Established in 2001, Swiss Re Bangalore has traversed a remarkable journey of growth, acquiring deep capabilities to become a Business Solutions Centre, the third largest office of Swiss Re today, and poised to establish itself as a Centre of Excellence.