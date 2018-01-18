Switzerland saw 25% rise in Indian footfalls in 2017

Mumbai, Jan 18 (PTI) Switzerland witnessed a 25 per cent growth in Indian arrivals in 2017, by recording 7,50,000 hotel nights compared a year ago.

About 5,99,062 hotel nights of Indian visitors were recorded in 2016, data from the Switzerland Tourism stated.

"Last year was exceptional for us as a result of good exposure through a top ranking Hindi daily soap. A lot of travellers were also encouraged to visit our country enthused by the energy infused by our brand ambassador Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, who is a popular youth icon," Switzerland Tourisms new CEO Martin Nydeggeras told PTI here.

In 2017, 7,50,000 hotel nights of Indian visitors was recorded, but there were 20 per cent more visitors staying in alternative accommodations, he added.

Going forward, Nydeggeras said, Switzerland Tourism plans to promote the country as the most desirable outdoor destination in the world, including for Indian travellers.

"Switzerland is very popular among Indians as a family and honeymoon destination. We want to showcase that the country has much more than its scenic beauty and is an all season destination," he said.

"We want the country to be full of adventure and outdoor activities for the young audience," he added.

In India, after the usually summer season, Switzerland Tourism promoted the winters for the well-travelled Indians with several activities from the serene spas, special cuisines, to sporty ones like skiing, ice skating, sledding among other, which attracted a lot of demand, he said.

Following the winters, Switzerland Tourism introduced autumn, which presents an explosion of colours, presents the best of food and wine.

He said, India ranks seventh as the source market and among the top five as spenders. On an average, every Indian spends approximately 340 swiss francs, per day.

"India has been among the top 10 source markets since last couple of years and among the top five in spending, which is done mostly on hotels, sightseeing, Swiss travel pass and shopping," he added.