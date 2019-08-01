Switzerland's Les Roches, Tata-owned IHCL partner to offer scholarships in hospitality education

New Delhi, Aug 1 (PTI) Switzerland's Les Roches Global Hospitality Education has tied up with Tata-owned Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL) to launch the "Next General Manager of India" programme.The programme targets young hospitality professionals and the winner will get full scholarship to study in the Switzerland-based institute. This will be followed by a fast track development programme at an IHCL hotel.Les Roches has been ranked third globally for hospitality education by the QS world ranking."With its natural beauty and cultural attractions, rich diversity and a unique tradition of hospitality, India is already a popular travel destination. "We look back on a long-standing presence in India and are thrilled to associate Les Roches' Swiss model of education with IHCL, developing the necessary skills and promoting career opportunities in the hospitality industry," Managing Director, Les Roches, Christine Demen Meier, said. Les Roches will offer 50 per cent scholarships to five runners up.Short-listed applicants will submit a business case and compete at a final selection event in Mumbai. PTI GJS GJS ANBANB