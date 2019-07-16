Symbiosis International University Adds Another Feather to Its Cap by Launching Its First Architecture & Masters of Design Programme

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with Business Wire India. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) The courses are launched at the newly inaugurated campus of SSPAD in NagpurNagpur, Maharashtra, India Business Wire IndiaSymbiosis International University announced the launch of its First Architecture & Masters in Design programme, at its newly opened campus, Symbiosis School of Planning Architecture and Design (SSPAD) in Nagpur. The institute will have three different programs under the brand, namely: Bachelor of Architecture (B.Arch.), Bachelor of Design (B.Design) and Master of Design (M.Design) degree. This is the first time Symbiosis as a university has launched a degree in Architecture and Masters programme in Design under its umbrella.The Bachelor of Architecture course is a five-year undergraduate degree programme, which is skilfully designed by Council of Architecture, the legal statutory body of India, and has a course intake of 40 students.Eligibility criteria:The candidate should have qualified NATA or JEE paper and should have an aggregate of 50% in 10+2 level of examinations and also a minimum of 50% marks in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics OR the candidate should have passed 10+3 Diploma Examination with Mathematics as a compulsory subject and have 50% marks in the same.The four years undergraduate Bachelor of Design degree, comes under the umbrella of FoAD Faculty of Architecture and Design, and has an intake of 60 students. In this course, students learn how to develop basic know-how skills of making effective use of the sketchbook, explore recording methods, develop visual perception, acquire professional attitudes to set projects and show a critical, contextual and historical awareness in the areas of design.Eligibility criteria: The candidate should have passed 10+2 (any stream) or 10+3 Diploma (approved by State Board of Technical Education) with minimum 50% aggregate marks (45% marks or equivalent grade for Scheduled Caste/ Scheduled Tribes) OR should be awaiting results of 10+2 (any stream) or 10+3 Diploma to be declared by June of the admission year or prior. Master of Design (M. Des.) is a two year postgraduate degree programme which is offered in the specialization of User Experience Design (UED) and the course has an intake of 15 students.Eligibility criteria:The candidate should have a minimum of 50% marks or equivalent grade (45% or equivalent grade for Scheduled Caste/ Scheduled Tribes) in Graduation and should be a Graduate from any recognized University/ Institution OR should have completed qualifying degree from any Foreign University and must obtain an equivalence certificate from Association of Indian Universities (AIU). Dr. Ramakrishnan Raman, Director (In-charge) SSPAD said, Its a really proud moment for us to have launched this campus in Nagpur. SSPAD is inaugurated with the hope of enabling students to become future leaders in the industry and academia, nationally as well as internationally. Our new programs will not only help the University attract more students, but will also increase our reach into a new student demographic. I wish heaps of success to all the candidates enrolling in our new campus.Aspirants who are planning to apply can do so by filling up the form online for the entrance examination. The registration fee for the online form for B.Arch and M.Design is Rs.750 each and for B.Design is Rs.1000. The last date for online application is last week of July 2019 and one can apply for and pay by clicking on the website: http:spad.edu.in/index.phpAbout SSPAD, NagpurSymbiosis School of Planning Architecture and Design (SSPAD) is an institution which brings together a perfect blend of three streams namely planning, architecture and design under one roof.SSPAD Nagpur provides state-of-the-art infrastructure to its students. Its an all new residential campus which is located in Mouza - Wathoda, Nagpur. The sprawling premises has a central library, auditorium, conference hall, canteen, health care centre, area for recreational activities, shopping area, guest house, as well as teaching & non-teaching staff housing. It is equipped with an ATM facility, 24*7 WI-FI facility, CCTV surveillance, security, and access for differently abled people. PWRPWR