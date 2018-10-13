Symbiosis Skills and Open University, DWSSC ink pact for skills training

New Delhi, Oct 13 (PTI) Symbiosis Skills and Open University (SSOU) and Domestic Workers Sector Skill Council (DWSSC) have signed an agreement to imparting training to students.As part of the partnership, a pilot course comprising 100 candidates in the job role of elderly caretaker (non-clinical) will commence on October 22 at the SSOU campus, a statement said.The pilot course that will be run by SSOU has been funded by FICCI FLO (FICCI Ladies Organisation), it added.The course aims to equip the students with skills that are needed to assist the elderly in terms of personal care and hygiene needs as well as provide social and emotional support to help them maintain independence in their daily lives."It is a matter of great pride for DWSSC that a university has stepped into our skilling ecosystem to conduct training for the domestic workers and sets the pace for more such universities to become our training partner. This certainly will give a major boost to our sector when the candidates will move out to the market being duly trained in a prestigious skill university," SSOU said in a statement.SSOU is also conducting a three-year degree course for beauty and wellness. PTI SR BAL