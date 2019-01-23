Symphony Summit Recognized as CIO CHOICE for IT Operations Management Category for Second Consecutive Year

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) AI-Powered Solution Recommended by CIOs for CIOs LOS ALTOS, California and BANGALORE, India, Jan. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Symphony Summit announced today that for the second year in a row, it has been recognized as CIO CHOICE in the IT Operations Management category. CIO CHOICE is a special vendor recognition bestowed on outstanding information and communications technology brands on the basis of preferences of CIOs and IT decision-makers. Winners were recognized at a red carpet event in Mumbai on January 11. Click to Tweet: .@SymphonySummit Recognized as CIO CHOICE for IT Operations Management Category for Second Consecutive Year: https://tinyurl.com/ycd6m3le The "CIO CHOICE" recognition is bestowed on the basis of pan-India independent voting by CIOs and Information and Communications Technology decision makers. Participants use an online voting platform to choose the preferred and trusted brands that they rely on the most. There is a distinguished Advisory Panel, comprising of CIOs from across verticals, that guides the entire process, with KPMG as the Knowledge Partner. Satyen Vyas, CEO, Symphony Summit, said: "Today's CIOs are seeking to transform their digital workplaces to maintain a competitive edge and lead in their markets. There are many solutions in the market, which makes this recognition so special. We are honored to receive validation of our solution for two years running by those we seek to serve. It's a recognition by the CIO and for the CIO that spurs us on to continue innovating in the IT Management space." About Symphony SummitSymphony Summit is a portfolio company of SymphonyAI. SymphonyAI is a group of companies that provide leading AI-centric solutions for transforming the business enterprise by driving revenue growth and operational excellence, for the retail, CPG, healthcare and industrial verticals, and for finance, IT and other key enterprise horizontal functions. Founded by Dr. Romesh Wadhwani, SymphonyAI is one of the fastest growing companies in the business-to-business AI solutions sector with a plan for $400 million in revenue in 2019 and 1,500 employees. Symphony Summit's flagship product, SummitAI, is an advanced, modular solution certified by ITIL and Pink Verify. SummitAI unifies service management, asset management, and operations management in a single, easy-to-use offering. Enterprises and service providers use SummitAI to dramatically reduce cost and complexity of their IT management while improving efficiency, productivity, predictability and control. Leading enterprises across business, financial services, insurance, healthcare, IT and consulting, automobile, manufacturing, aviation and education verticals are delivering better user experience while lowering the cost of managing their IT using Symphony Summit. Website: www.symphonysummit.com Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/787267/SUMMIT_logo_Logo.jpg PWRPWR