Syngene Q3 net profit up 6 pc to Rs 87 cr

New Delhi, Jan 22 (PTI) Contract research and manufacturing firm Syngene International Tuesday reported a 6.09 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 87 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2018.The company had posted a net profit of Rs 82 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Syngene International said in a filing to BSE.Consolidated total revenue of the company stood at Rs 484.4 crore for the quarter under consideration as against Rs 399.3 crore for the same period a year ago.Shares of Syngene International closed at Rs 577.50 per scrip on BSE, up 1.28 per cent from its previous close. PTI AKT ABM