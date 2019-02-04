System to provide clean energy to off-grid populations developed

New Delhi, Feb 4 (PTI) Environment think-tank TERI, in partnership with STEAG Energy Services, has developed a system to provide clean energy to off-grid populations. The containerised hybrid Solar PV solution is expected to generate around 10,000 kWh (kilowatt hour) per year and will remain on display near the TERI building in India Habitat Centre, New Delhi till the World Sustainable Development Summit later this month. Keeping in view the agenda of attaining universal electricity access by 2030, and to enable access to reliable and affordable energy, STEAG Energy Services has developed the system that can provide 24-hour electricity even without grid connection. The system was launched Monday by The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI) in the presence of Professor Andreas Pinkwart, Minister for Economic Affairs, Innovation, Digitalisation and Energy of the state of North Rhine-Westphalia. Pinkwart said, "The PV container solution, as developed by STEAG, is a proven template of innovative products being derived from joint know-how and competence, both from North Rhine-Westphalia and India. It would be my desire that further entrepreneurs from North Rhine-Westphalia would take the chance that the Indian market is offering them." The PV solution will provide an integrated renewable energy system designed to lessen the energy burden in low-income areas, a statement said. It will provide stable power that will fulfil basic needs and improve living conditions of people in rural and far-flung areas in India and other developing nations, the statement added. It can be quickly set up and put into operation on remote sites that have no grid or very poor grid availability. The panels are fitted atop the container, providing it shade and helping control the temperature inside. Around 8.5 square metres of free area is available inside the container for setting up facilities (for instance, doctor's clinic or cold storage) that would help the community. PTI SLB CK