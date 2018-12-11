T�V S�D Joins Hands With Indian Leather Products Association (ILPA) as a Technical Partner for the ILPA Buyer-Seller Summit (BSS) 2019

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) KOLKATA, December 11, 2018/PRNewswire/ --TV SD South Asia partners with Indian Leather Products Association (ILPA) & will support ILPA Buyer-Seller Summit (BSS) as a technical partnerThe two-day event organised by ILPA will showcase an international collection of some of the most recent and premium quality leather products from the manufacturers/exporters of Kolkata and will aim to reach newer marketsThe summit will be held in Kolkata on 28th & 29th January, 2019TV SD, the German testing, inspection, training and certification giant, has partnered with Indian Leather Products Association (ILPA) as a technical and quality support provider for their annual Buyer-Seller Summit (BSS) 2019. The event will be held in Kolkata on 28th & 29th January, 2019 where 42 major manufacturers will be showcasing a wide range of premium leather products. The summit will be organised to expand footprint in newer markets and for showcasing premium quality leather products manufactured in eastern India. (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/568955/TUV_SUD_South_Asia_Logo.jpg )Through this association with ILPA, TV SD will support global buyers to register for the event. Interested stakeholders who wish to register for BSS can write to Mr. Jaideep Kohli, General Manager, Softlines (Footwear and Leather Products services), TV SD South Asia at Jaideep.Kohli@tuv-sud.in.Commenting on the partnership with ILPA, Mr. Ezhilan Neelan, Senior Vice President, Product Services, TV SD South Asia, said, "West Bengal accounts for almost 25% of the country's total leather exports. The state government, as part of its strategy to increase exports further, is identifying new markets for products that generate maximum revenue in trade. The Buyer-Seller Summit is in line with the government's initiative and aims to connect international buyers with local manufacturers. We are committed to providing our technical guidance and global expertise to support businesses/manufacturers in setting high benchmarks for the quality of products, while also improving cost and time efficiency."TV SD provides its leather testing services to a host of premium leather and footwear brands across the globe and in India. To increase their acceptability through pre-set compliance, quality and safety standards, TV SD supports them with a wide range of services. India is among the leading manufacturers of leather products across the world. TV SD's leather testing labs in Gurugram, Ambur and Ranipet provide comprehensive testing capabilities ranging from physical testing, performance and quality testing and regulatory testing in the leather and footwear sector. Additionally, TV SD has global leather affiliations that include AATCC, AAFA and FDRA along with active partnerships with global brands, retailers, importers and also the Council of Leather Exports (CLE) from India.The ILPA is a non-profit platform working towards driving growth and development of the Indian leather industry. Through BSS, ILPA aims to bring together the best manufacturers and exporters of Kolkata under one roof and facilitate trade relations between the manufacturers and buyers. To upskill the labour-intensive leather industry in Kolkata, ILPA undertakes skill-development trainings as well.Follow us on social media platforms: Twitter and LinkedIn About TV SD TV SD is a premium quality, safety, and sustainability solutions provider that specialises in testing, inspection, auditing, certification, training, and knowledge services. Since 1866, the company has remained committed to its founding principle of protecting people, property and the environment from technology-related risks. Headquartered in Munich, Germany, TV SD is represented in more than 1,000 locations worldwide. TV SD operates globally with a team of more than 24,000 multi-disciplinary experts recognised as specialists in their respective fields. By combining impartial expertise with invaluable insights, the company adds tangible value to businesses, consumers and the environment. The aim of TV SD is to support customers with a comprehensive suite of services worldwide to increase efficiency, reduce costs and manage risk. https://www.tuv-sud.comAbout TV SD South Asia TV SD South Asia is the leading consulting, testing, inspection and certification (TIC) company with presence across India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. With more than 1,400 employees, TV SD South Asia has serviced over 10,000 clients to date through the past two decades. It is present at 33 locations including 14 labs across the three countries. Today, TÜV SÜD South Asia is internationally competent to provide TIC solutions cutting across a wide range of sectors that include management systems, conventional and renewable energy, water, sanitation, environmental technology, infrastructure, transit systems, real estate, food, supply chain, agriculture, toys, consumer electronics, textiles, leather and related products, automobile and components, and technical as well as soft-skills training.For further details, visit: http://www.tuv-sud.inSource: TUV SUD South Asia