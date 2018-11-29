T�V S�D Signs MoU With Indian Leather Products Association (ILPA)

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) KOLKATA, November 29, 2018/PRNewswire/ --The MoU will help Indian Leather Products Association (ILPA) and its members navigate through the changing international trade scenarios with TV SD's in-depth understanding of country specific and buyer specific quality and regulatory needsTV SD, the German training, consultancy, testing and certification giant, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Indian Leather Products Association (ILPA). Through the signing of this MoU, TV SD becomes a preferred technical and quality partner to provide quality assurance services to ILPA and members. (Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/568955/TUV_SUD_South_Asia_Logo.jpg )The Indian Leather Products Association (ILPA) is a premier representative body of manufacturers and exporters of leather and leather products across the country. ILPA works actively to bring together manufacturer-exporters and merchant-exporters of leather products of India on a common platform to stimulate growth and development of the leather sector. ILPA being a non-profit making association strives to provide a host of services and activities to the leather goods industry at very reasonable charges.TV SD as a premier third party quality assurance organisation works very closely with the industry in providing them with the right expertise in the areas of testing, inspection and auditing. With its suite of service offerings, TV SD would partner with ILPA and its members to offer them an unparalleled knowledge base and be the partner of choice for their quality assurance requirements.While ILPA is looking to ramp up their exposure levels within the buying community and thereby bring in additional business to their member base, TV SD as an independent entity provides the confidence to not only ILPA but also the buying community as a whole about sourcing from India. With the ability to produce and sell a wide range of products, ILPA and its members would further require the expertise of a global institution to guide and direct them through the ever dynamic and complex regulatory and country specific requirements. TV SD with its vast and deep understanding of the existing and changing norms of international trade proves to be the ideal sounding board for ILPA and its members.Mr. Adhar Sahni, President of ILPA while signing the MoU said, "India's leather industry is the second largest in the world and accounts for almost 13% of the world's leather production. The industry has grown exponentially over last few years. We aim to continue the growth momentum by further strengthening the quality of our products. We believe TV SD's global expertise will help us achieve an international benchmark in both domestic and international markets and help us to navigate through the changing international trade scenarios, to understand the complexities and dynamics of international trade while expanding our footprint in newer markets."TV SD, in its role as a preferred partner to ILPA, would co-operate with ILPA in assisting their members and helping them gear up to match the buying community requirements, be it with updating their system compliance or technical capabilities or even benchmarking their product quality to be the best in the industry, with its world-class laboratories, technical resources or auditing capabilities.Commenting on the partnership with ILPA, Mr. Ezhilan Neelan, Senior Vice President, Product Services, TV SD South Asia said, "We are proud to partner with ILPA and extend our services. India is a leading leather market exporter and thus it becomes critical to maintain high quality standards to match the international quality. The Leather Goods domain is a labour-intensive industry where more than 30% of the workers are women and skill development in today's state of technological advancement is critical. Through this association, TV SD affirms its commitment to help the leather industry deliver the best quality products to the world. Through our collective effort we are confident that all the members will be immensely benefited."With this association, ILPA and its members get more clarity in their journey towards meeting and exceeding global buyer and retailer requirements and TV SD is proud to be partnering with them in this foray.About TV SD TV SD is a premium quality, safety, and sustainability solutions provider that specialises in testing, inspection, auditing, certification, training, and knowledge services. Since 1866, the company has remained committed to its founding principle of protecting people, property and the environment from technology-related risks. Headquartered in Munich, Germany, TV SD is represented in more than 1,000 locations worldwide. TV SD operates globally with a team of more than 24,000 multi-disciplinary experts recognised as specialists in their respective fields. By combining impartial expertise with invaluable insights, the company adds tangible value to businesses, consumers and the environment. The aim of TV SD is to support customers with a comprehensive suite of services worldwide to increase efficiency, reduce costs and manage risk.For further information, visit http://www.tuv-sud.comAbout TV SD South Asia TV SD South Asia is the leading consulting, testing, inspection and certification (TIC) company with presence across India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. With more than 1300 employees, TV SD South Asia has serviced over 10,000 clients to date through the past two decades. It is present at 32 locations including 19 labs across the three countries. Today, TV SD South Asia is internationally competent to provide TIC solutions cutting across a wide range of sectors that include management systems, conventional and renewable energy, water, sanitation, environmental technology, infrastructure, transit systems, real estate, food, supply chain, agriculture, toys, consumer electronics, textiles, leather and related products, automobile and components, and technical as well as soft-skills training