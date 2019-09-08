Taapsee, Anubhav's next 'dedicated to women of India' to release on March 6

Mumbai, Sep 8 (PTI) Director-actor duo Anubhav Sinha and Taapsee Pannu's next film will hit the theatres on March 6, 2020, ahead of the International Women's Day. Anubhav and Taapsee have earlier collaborated on 2018's critical as well as commercial success "Mulk". The filmmaker and the actor shared the release date of their yet-untitled collaboration on Twitter. "Eleven is an auspicious number and this is my eleventh film and probably the toughest so far. Keep us blessed. This one is dedicated to the women of India. See you Mar 6, 2020," Anubhav tweeted.Sharing the director's post Taapse wrote, "This year let's make it even happier Women's Day! See you all ladies along with your men in theatres on 6th of March 2020."While Taapsee is currently enjoying a good box office run of "Mission Mangal", Anubhav is fresh from the success of his hard-hitting critically-acclaimed film "Article 15". PTI SHDSHD