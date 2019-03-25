Tabassum Hasan, BJP & Cong candidates file Kairana nomination

/R Muzaffarnagar (UP), Mar 25 (PTI) Sitting MP Begum Tabassum Hasan, BJP candidate Pradeep Chaudhary and the Congress' Harendra Singh Malik were among the 14 candidates who have filed their nomination for the Kairana constituency of Uttar Pradesh. Hasan, who is the joint candidate of the SP-BSP-RLD alliance, Choudhary, Malik and others filed their nominations in Shamli. Kairana goes to polls on April 11, the first of the seven-phase Lok Sabha election in the 80 constituencies of Uttar Pradesh. PTI CORRHMB