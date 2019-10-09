Tablez Launches 'OshKosh' in India

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) BENGALURU, Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tablez, the leading organized retail group, has launched one of the most-recognized children's clothing brands of the United States OshKosh B'gosh in India. Their signature style is rooted in denim, an optimistic color palette and an artful attention to detail. It is clothing that nods to the brand's roots while moving forward with the perfect balance of quality, value, fashion and kid-friendly style. Along with iconic products like the World's Best Overalls and Heritage Logo Hoodies - OshKosh creates clothing that lets kids be kids.Speaking on the occasion, Adeeb Ahamed, Managing Director, Tablez, said, "We are excited to bring OshKosh to India and partner with Myntra, which will enable OshKosh to reach a large expanse of the fashion-conscious consumers across the country. The brand has great potential to become a leader in the kids wear segment in the market."OshKosh offers a wide collection of merchandise for kids upto the age of ten ranging from sweatshirts, hoodies, T-shirts, tops, jeggings, dresses, polos, pullovers, jerseys and boots to its iconic dungarees and interactive t-shirts. The products will be priced between Rs. 499 to Rs. 2499 and the brand's USP includes contemporary styling for today's children, designs that fit and suit all, with an effortless and relaxed experience.About Tablez:Tablez, the leading organized retail group, has introduced leading global brands in F&B, toys, lifestyle and apparel to India. The company has brought brands like Springfield, Women'secret, Toys'R'Us, Babies'R'Us, Build-A-Bear, GO Sport and YOYOSO to the country. In the F&B space, Tablez holds franchise rights for Cold Stone Creamery and Galito's in addition to successfully developing its home-grown brand Bloomsbury's. Tablez currently operates more than 70 outlets globally and plans to expand to 300 outlets by 2020. For more information, please visit: http://www.tablez.com/OshKosh B'gosh:OshKosh B'gosh is one of the most-recognized children's clothing brands in the United States since 1895. The brand began creating kids jeans fashioned to look just like dad's iconic overalls. With renowned products like the World's Best Overalls and Heritage Logo Hoodies, the signature style is rooted in denim, an optimistic color palette, and an artful attention to detail. Over the years, it has branched out into casualwear, swimwear, outerwear, playwear, dresses, and even sleepwear-with the perfect balance of quality, value, fashion, and kid-friendly style. From playtime to bedtime, school and beyond, OshKosh B'gosh strives to continue the legacy of producing fun, wearable, clothes for kids, that are made to last. Fast-forward over 125 years, and OshKosh B'gosh is still celebrated for clothing that lets kids be kids. PWRPWR