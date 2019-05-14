Taboola opens new India office, 4th global support center

New Delhi, May 14 (PTI) Content discovery platform Taboola Tuesday announced its expansion in the country with opening of a new office in the national capital region and fourth global support center in India. Taboola announced opening of a new office at Cyber City in Gurugram, a new sales center in Mumbai, and actively hiring 80 employees to support the company's operations in India and globally. "The expansion follows the signing and renewing of partnership agreements with most of India's top publishers including The Indian Express, The Hindu, Zee Media, NDTV, India Today Group, Times Now, MSN, India TV, ABP and Dinamalar," the company said. Taboola now has a monthly reach of 12 million unique views in Delhi, 7.3 million in Mumbai and 8.7 million in Bengaluru, it said. "We are confident that expanding our teams on the ground here will foster the strong relationships we have built with powerful publications in India over the past two years and will continue long into the future helping drive their engagement, revenue, and audience growth while developing new partnerships with brands to help them drive awareness and traffic," Adam Singolda, CEO and founder, Taboola said. PTI SVK RUJ RVKRVK